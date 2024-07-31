July 31, 2024
Joliet Bicentennial Park hosts Concerts on the Hill Thursday

By Shaw Local News Network
The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet will kick off its 49th free “Concerts on the Hill” on Thursday. For those new to “Concerts on the Hill,” this is a free, outdoor, summer concert series at the park. Guests bring their own chairs or blankets for sitting on top of the grassy hill as they listen to musical acts performing in the outdoor bandshell.

The summer Concerts on the Hill series at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre continues Thursday evening, Aug. 1. (Photo courtesy of Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

The concert will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Featured artists on Thursday will be: Payton Fraser (singer) and Sam Burns Jazz Ensemble. Bring chairs and blankets. Concessions and cash bar available. Picnic baskets welcome.

For information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

This brief is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do/ or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene/.

