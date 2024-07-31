Joliet Bicentennial Park hosts Concerts on the Hill Thursday

The summer Concerts on the Hill series at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre continues Thursday evening, Aug. 1. (Photo courtesy of Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

The summer Concerts on the Hill series at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre continues Thursday evening, Aug. 1.

The concert will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Featured artists on Thursday will be: Payton Fraser (singer) and Sam Burns Jazz Ensemble. Bring chairs and blankets. Concessions and cash bar available. Picnic baskets welcome.

For information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

This brief is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do/ or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene/.