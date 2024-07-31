3rd person charged in Joliet home invasion, suspects posed as cops

A third suspect has been arrested on charges alleging he participated in the invasion of a Joliet residence under the guise of a police officer.

On Monday, David Brenner, 43, of Chicago, was transported to the Will County jail on charges of home invasion, false personation of a police officer and other charges.

Imer Resumovic, 37, of Chicago, and Michael Pedroza, 47, of Melrose Park, were already arrested months ago following an investigation into the home invasion.

At 5:06 a.m. April 1, officers responded to the residence in the 600 block of Cowles Avenue and discovered “multiple suspects” had forced their way in while “announcing themselves as police officers,” Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

“Officers learned that some of the suspects were wearing law enforcement style body armor vests and at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun,” English said.

Three men and one woman were at the residence at the time of the incident.

During the home invasion, one of the men engaged in a struggle with Resumovic over his handgun, which led the gun to fire off multiple rounds, English said.

“No people were struck by the gunfire,” English said.

After the man took control of Resumovic’s handgun, he struck Resumovic in the head, English said.

The suspects fled the residence and one of them stole one of the victims’ vehicle, English said.

Resumovic was found by an officer while he was hiding under a vehicle in a nearby alley, English said. He was transported to the Will County jail on April 1. Pedroza was arrested on June 21.

Brenner was apprehended on Monday by the U.S. Marshals’ Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, English said.

Resumovic has been charged with home invasion and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Pedroza and Brenner have both been charged with home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, false personation of a police officer and aggravated driving while license revoked.