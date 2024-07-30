Joliet announces winners of Neighborhood Hero Award

The City of Joliet has announced the 2024 Neighborhood Hero Award winners, a program that honors properties with exemplary yards. This includes yards with well-maintained lawns, vibrant flowers, healthy shrubs, thriving trees and creative hardscaping. (Photo provided by The City of Joliet)

The city of Joliet has announced the 2024 Neighborhood Hero Award winners, a program that honors properties with exemplary yards. This includes yards with well-maintained lawns, vibrant flowers, healthy shrubs, thriving trees and creative hardscaping.

Established in 2015 by Project Acclaim, the Neighborhood Hero Award recognizes residents who exhibit civic pride and positively impact their neighborhood and local community, according to a news release from the city. Since Project Acclaim no longer exists, the Neighborhood Services Department now manages the program, according to the release.

The winners will receive a special yard sign and will be formally recognized at the Sept. 17 city council meeting. This year’s winners are:

1106 N 129th Infantry Drive

1205 Schriber Ave.

617 N. Broadway St.

420 Elwood St.

409 Summit St.

2507 Inwood Drive

418 Henderson Ave.

624 Clement St.

1217 California Ave.

1154 Glenwood Ave.

1316 Ada St.

226 Rowell Ave.

To learn more about the Neighborhood Hero Award Program, contact Jacqueline Lozada at 815-7214-4096 or jlozada@joliet.gov.