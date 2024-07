Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield will offer bird viewing on Saturday Aug. 3. 2024. (Photo provided)

Catch some views of some fascinating birds this week at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, Lake Renwick, 23202 W. Renwick Road.

View nesting herons, egrets and cormorants while the rookery is closed for nesting season. Volunteers and staff will be at the viewing platform and visitor center to answer questions. Free, ages 7 or older.