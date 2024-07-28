Joliet Township, Red Cross to hold upcoming community blood drive

Joliet Township will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 1 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Ozzie & Peggy Mitchell Building Community Room, on 172 S. Chicago St., Joliet.

As a token of appreciation for their contributions, donors will receive up to $40 in gift cards for their blood donations, according to a news release from the township.

“Joliet Township Government is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” Keshia Ellis, violence prevention director of Joliet Township, stated in the release. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life,” stated Ellis.

According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call Call 1-800-RED CROSS or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code joliettown.