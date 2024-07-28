Joliet man arrested in connection with December armed robbery

Police tape surrounds the patio of the Chiptole restaurant on Jefferson Street in Joliet after a pole was knocked through the window by vehicle fleeing police. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet — Joliet police arrested Jeremiah I. Clayton on July 26 in connection with a December 2023 armed robbery, in an incident which led to property damage at a local Chipotle.

According to a news release from the Joliet Police Department, Clayton, 24, of Joliet, was arrested on a Will County arrest warrant on charges of armed robbery, aggravated fleeing and eluding causing property damage in excess of $300, driving with a suspended license and failure to remain at the scene of a vehicle damage accident. He currently is in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility in Joliet.

Clayton was wanted as a suspect in a Dec. 12 armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver in the 100 block of Comstock Avenue.

The victim in the robbery said they were robbed at gunpoint about 10 p.m. of the food they were delivering and some “personal items.”

According to the release, the Joliet Burglary and Armed Robbery Unit “extensively investigated this case,” and detectives identified Clayton as a suspect.

On July 25, officers identified Clayton driving on Jefferson Street and followed him to the Chipotle at 2609 W. Jefferson St., where he reportedly parked his vehicle.

Joliet Police said officers blocked Clayton’s vehicle and ordered him to exit. Instead of complying with commands, Clayton allegedly drove in reverse out of the parking spot, striking a pole that fell and broke the window of the Chipotle. Clayton then fled the scene in his vehicle, according to police.

Police were unable to locate Clayton until July 26, when the vehicle from the incident was found at a known address for the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident and the vehicle was towed.