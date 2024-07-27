Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery opens new artist exhibit

The Lockport gallery of the Illinois State Museum in downtown Lockport. (Lathan Goumas)

The Illinois State Museum Lockport Gallery in downtown Lockport is offering an exhibit featuring the works of Glen C. Davies through October.

In “Glen C. Davies: Moments of Mystery,” the artist explores human desire and frailty through the lens of a circus sideshow, according to the museum’s website. The exhibition consists of 11 paintings, drawings and sculpture covering a 50-year span in Davies’ career, according to the museum.

The pieces were given to the Illinois State Museum by the artist and the Kohler Foundation Inc. in 2023, according to the museum.

Davies was born in Chicago and attended the School of the Art Institute in the late 1960s.

The works will be on view at the ISM-Lockport Gallery through Oct. 14.

The ISM-Lockport Gallery is located in the historic Norton Building, 201 W. 10th St., in the heart of the Illinois and Michigan Canal National Heritage Corridor.

Museum guidelines

No food, beverages (other than water in a sealed container), gum or candy are allowed in the museum.

Backpacks are not allowed in the galleries.

The gallery does not have food or eating facilities.

If you go

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Location: 201 W. 10th St., Lockport

Admission: Free

For information: Call 815-838-7400 or visit www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/welcome-ism-lockport-gallery.html