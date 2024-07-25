Joliet Township shooting leaves 19-year-old in critical condition

A 19-year-old male was in critical condition Wednesday night following a shooting that happened earlier that afternoon in unincorporated Joliet Township.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office called the shooting "an isolated, targeted attack,” in a statement released Wednesday night.

At around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Luana Road and Girard Boulevard in an area known as Preston Heights, according to the news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were told that the victim was shot while sitting inside of his vehicle near Luana Road and Girard Boulevard, but he then drove his vehicle down the street, and exited it in the 100 block of Girard Boulevard, according to the release.

Deputies found the victim laying on the ground outside of his vehicle in the roadway, according to the release. Deputies rendered aid to him until East Joliet Fire Department personnel were able to take over life-saving measures.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the release. Witnesses said that after the shooting, the suspect or suspects ran west on Luana from the scene, according to the release.

A reverse 911 call was then placed at 6:29 p.m.to Preston Heights area residents, advising them to stay inside of their residences. Residents were further advised to contact 911 if they observed any suspicious persons seen running in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

There continued to be a heavy police presence in the Preston Heights area Wednesday night. Police were conducting a neighborhood canvas of the area and are seeking the public’s help in obtaining surveillance footage from the area that between the hours of 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., according to the release.