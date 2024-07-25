Joliet shooting at Pilcher Park leaves 2 people wounded

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Detectives are investigating the shooting of two people on Thursday at Pilcher Park.

The two people who were struck by gunfire have been taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

“This is the [beginning of an] active investigation as Joliet detectives are gathering information as to what happened,” police said.

Anyone information or video of the incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they report their tips to Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734.