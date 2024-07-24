Will County senior dancers to get ‘Friday Flyover’ at health expo

WGN will “fly over” The Ovation Center’s line dancers on Friday before Senior Services Center of Will County's Seniors’ Health & Vendor Expo 2024 begins. (Photo provided by Senior Services of Will County)

Senior Services of Will County will host its Seniors’ Health & Vendor Expo 2024 on Friday in Romeoville.

But before the expo begins, WGN-TV will “fly over” The Ovation Center’s line dancers. Networking and doughnuts will begin at 6:30 a.m. The flyover is scheduled to take place about 7 a.m.

“We have about 20 line dancers [all over the age of 60] who will be out there strutting their stuff,” Sue Kainrath, The Ovation Center’s banquet and events director, said in an email. “They dance with us every Friday at The Ovation Center – and, boy, do they have a great time. Some of our own staff drop in to dance along every so often, and we can barely keep up. There is a beginners class as well as an advanced class and everyone is so patient with newcomers.”

Guest walk the halls of the Ovation Center at the senior care services business space’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Romeoville. (Gary Middendorf)

Kainrath said other senior activities at The Ovation Center include R&B line dancing, country line dancing, yoga, chair yoga, Stretch and Tone and Tai Chi.

“Game day and Mahjong are also popular,” Kainrath said in the email. “And of course our walking track is open every weekday from 8 [a.m.] to 4 [p.m.].”

The Seniors Health and Expo Vendor will run from 10 a. m. to 1 p.m. at The Ovation Center, located at 349 S. Weber Road in Romeoville.

The expo will include vendors, resource booths, classes, raffles and the following health screenings: balance, blood pressure, glucose and hearing.

Admission to the expo is free.

For more information about classes and other activities, visit willcountyseniors.org.