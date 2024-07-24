Four Rivers Center in Channahon hosting series on basics of backpack camping

A naturalist will teach the basics of backpacking including how to select a sleeping bag, what food to pack and how to choose a location at The Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Ages 12 or older. (Shaw Media)

The Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon will host a three-part series to learn the basics of backpacking.

Backpacking 101 Part 1 – Introduction to Backpacking will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the center in Channahon, 25055 S. Walnut Lane. Register by Friday.

A naturalist will conduct the program, which will teach the basics of backpacking, including how to select a sleeping bag, what food to pack and how to choose a location. The event is free and open to anyone age 12 or older.

Two more backpacking sessions will be offered: Backpacking 101 Part 2 – Training Hike on Sept. 7 and Backpacking 101 Part 3 – Overnight on Sept. 14.