New Lenox Silver Cross Foundation raised $337,000 at golf outing

Silver Cross President and CEO Michael Mutterer (left) presents the 2024 Silver Cross Corporate Citizen Award to Rudy Mahalik, Jr., President and Owner of PDM Plumbing, Heating & Cooling (right) at the 33rd Annual Silver Cross Charity Golf & Pickleball Classic held June 24 at Crystal Tree Golf and Country Club. The annual outing raised a record-breaking $337,000 to advance patient care at Silver Cross Hospital. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

The Silver Cross Foundation raised $337,000 at its annual charity golf classic June 24.

Proceeds from the 33rd annual Silver Cross Charity Golf and Pickleball Classic fundraiser, held at the Crystal Tree Golf and Country Club in Orland Park, “benefit the greatest needs at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox,” according to a news release from Silver Cross.

This may include “new facilities, programs and technology, including the addition of a new outpatient cardiac catheterization suite on campus,” according to the release.

An afternoon pickleball tournament was held in conjunction with the golf outing for the first time. This addition allowed 300 individuals to participate throughout the day.

More than 80 organizations participated in the golf outing.

“It was a beautiful day on and off the course as many businesses, physicians and friends came together to support Silver Cross Hospital,” Tracy Simons, executive director of the Silver Cross Foundation, said in the release.

In addition, PDM Plumbing, Heating & Cooling in Joliet received the 2024 Silver Cross Corporate Citizen Award during the event.

The annual award honors a local business for its “meaningful leadership through corporate social responsibility programs, philanthropy, and volunteerism in our community and at Silver Cross Hospital,” according to the release.

“PDM Plumbing, Heating and Cooling has been serving the southwest suburbs since 1885; an entire decade before Silver Cross opened the doors to the original Joliet hospital,” according to the release. “They have been a trusted partner and loyal benefactor since day one supporting nearly every capital campaign including the replacement hospital. "

Rudy Mahalik, Jr., president and owner of PDM Plumbing, Heating & Cooling and chair of the Silver Cross Foundation event committee, said he was honored to accept the award on behalf of PDM.

“While PDM excels in plumbing, heating and cooling services, this award acknowledges the family company’s dedication to something far more significant – serving others,” Mahalik said in the release. “It has been our pleasure to serve not just our clients, but the entire community for the past 139 years.”

Next year’s outing will be held June 23, 2025, at Crystal Tree Golf and Country Club.

For more information, call the Silver Cross Foundation at 815-300-7105. To donate online, visit silvercross.org/giving.