Invenergy breaks ground on Bolingbrook clean energy facility

Rendering of Invenergy Center of Excellence facility in Bolingbrook. Photo provided by courtesy of Invenergy. (Photo provided by courtesy of Invenergy. )

More than 250 construction workers are expected to work the development of a Bolingbrook facility focused on clean energy training and manufacturing.

The $30 million facility is expected to open some time between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 following the buildout of the existing site, according to a news release from Invenergy, the company that will operate the building.

Invenergy is a privately-held developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions. The company is calling the new facility the Center of Excellence.

The company broke ground on the new facility on July 15.

The Center of Excellence will be located at 790 Remington Blvd., Bolingbrook, and will occupy 135,000 square feet of space. The facility is close to both Interstate 55 and near the I-55 interchange to Interstate 355.

In a statement, Steve Dowdy, Invenergy executive vice president and operating business leader, said the Center of Excellence is the company’s latest investment in the “workforce of the future and reinforces our leadership in meeting the growing demand for clean energy.”

“As we collectively meet today’s rapidly expanding energy needs, this state-of-the-art training and equipment refurbishment facility continues our commitment to the region, elevating [the Chicago area], Illinois, and the U.S. as the tip of the spear for energy infrastructure investment and innovation,” Dowdy said.

The Center of Excellence will be comprised of:

• A machine shop to refurbish and assemble clean energy components.

• A central warehouse for infrastructure such as wind turbines and solar components.

• A training center and learning lab for more than 1,300 clean energy trainees.

• A Generation Control Center to monitor and control the company’s energy generation assets.

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta said in a statement that Invenergy’s investment in the village represents an “exciting new partnership.”

“We are proud to support these new clean energy manufacturing and workforce investments in our local community,” Alexander-Basta said.