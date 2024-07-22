July 23, 2024
Joliet NAACP to honor those who’ve made positive impact in Will County

Joliet Junior College president will appear as guest speaker at banquet

By Felix Sarver
The Joliet branch of a civil rights organization will host a banquet recognizing the contributions and positive impact of organizations and people in Joliet and Will County.

The 37th annual Freedom Fund Banquet will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at St. George’s Serbian Banquet Hall, 310 Stryker Ave., Joliet, according to a news release from the Joliet branch of the National Association of Colored People.

The Freedom Fund Banquet is held ever year by the Joliet branch of the NAACP, which is considered the oldest civil rights organization in the U.S. that fights for equality and social justice.

For this year’s banquet, Joliet Junior College President Clyne Namuo will serve as the guest speaker and Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius will also serve as master of ceremony, according to a news release from Joliet branch of the NAACP.

Tickets are available online at the following link: bit.ly/3018bffb.

The Joliet branch of the NAACP will also award scholarships to students pursuing “further education in various professional areas,” Joliet NAACP officials said.

The recipients of this year’s Outstanding Image Awards include the Warren-Sharpe Community Center, Jalen Jones, History on Wheels and Including You.

The Outstanding Image Awards recognizes the contributions and positive impacts of organizations and people in Joliet and Will County, Joliet NAACP officials said.