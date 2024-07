Jenny McHenry (left) and her husband, Derek (center) walk with Floyd Catchpole, a land program management coordinator with the Will County Forest Preserve (right), as he explains the history of the Braidwood Dunes and Savanna Nature Preserve in Braidwood. (Eric Ginnard)

The Will County Forest Preserve District is hosting a program at the Braidwood Dunes and Savanna in Reed Township.

The program will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Registration is due by Thursday, July 25.

Discover the plants, animals and land formations that make up some of the Forest Preserve District’s most protected sites. Lizards and cacti are just a taste of what sets this preserve apart. This free event is intended for ages 10 and older.