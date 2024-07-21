Will County executive: Biden demonstrates ‘selfless leadership’ after he drops out of 2024 race

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant speaks at the Will County board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

One of Will County’s top elected officials commended U.S. President Joe Biden after he made the stunning decision Sunday to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said Biden has “again demonstrated his commitment to service and country, embodying selfless leadership,” according to a statement published on her campaign Facebook page.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Joe Biden for a presidency dedicated to fighting for the middle class and helping restore dignity and statesmanship to the Oval Office,” Bertino-Tarrant said.

She said she looks forward to “working hard in the coming months to help move a united Democratic party forward to victory in [November].”

Biden has endorsed U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to run against Republican candidate Donald Trump. Biden’s announcement was made about a month before the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Former President Barack Obama didn’t endorse Harris in his own statement. Obama said he has “extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

In a statement, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Biden has “restored dignity to the Oval Office, bringing the statesmanship and honor that have been the hallmarks of his years of service, back to the White House.”

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch both commended Biden after he announced he was stepping away from the race.