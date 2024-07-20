Joliet OKs contract to demolish old Joliet Catholic gym

The old Joliet Catholic High School gym, a section of the building that stands alongside Jefferson Street, will be demolished in this year. (Bob Okon)

Demolition of the old Joliet Catholic High School gym, now priced at $1.5 million, is expected to start in early August and be completed this year.

The City Council on Tuesday approved a budget amendment to pay for the project.

“We need to do this as quickly as possible,” city Facilities Management Director Blaine Kline told the council before the vote.

Blaine later said the demolition could be completed in November, weather permitting.

The gym demolition at the old Joliet Catholic High School will not have any impact on the old school Victory Tower, which is in another section of the building. March 13, 2024. (Bob Okon)

The $1.5 million price is $300,000 more than the estimate when the City Council in March agreed to hire R. Berti & Son in Joliet as the construction manager for the project. The price reflects bids since received by R. Berti & Son from four companies to do work required for the the demolition.

The gym is part of the school campus acquired in 1997 and converted into senior housing under the name Victory Centre of Joliet.

The gym, however, was acquired at the time by the city with an indefinite plan to use it for social programs. The city never did put the gym to use, and the section of the building has deteriorated for lack of maintenance under city ownership.

The gym and cafeteria below it, also a part of the property owned by the city, will be demolished while sharing a wall with adjacent residences in the Victory Centre.

The complex is located at Jefferson and Broadway streets. The gym is a familiar site for motorists approaching the Jefferson Street bridge on their way downtown.