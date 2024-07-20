Explore Joliet Iron Works through Will Co. Forest Preserve District tour

The district is offered two 90-minute sessions at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site in Joliet. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Learn some local history by touring the Joliet Iron Works with the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

The district is offered two 90-minute sessions at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site in Joliet. Register by July 23.

Explore the stone foundations of Joliet’s once-thriving industrial plant that are over 100 years old. An interpretive naturalist will share the fascinating stories of the men and machines who worked at the site, which once rivaled Pittsburgh’s steel power. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older.

