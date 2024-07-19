Joliet advises residents on contractors for storm repairs

Falling tree limbs damaged the roof and gutter of this house in the Marycrest subdivision of Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Joliet officials are advising residents to beware of contractor scams as they make repairs at homes damaged in this week’s storms.

“We’d like to make sure that everyone is cautious,” City Manager Beth Beatty said. “There are contractors who will take advantage of their vulnerability now.”

Tips from the city’s Building Department include:

• Be wary of contractors who show up at the door

• Do some checking on contractors. Use the Internet to search names, addresses and business reviews. Talk with friends and family.

• Never hand over cash

• Request a bid for the work that includes the company name, address and contact information

• Require a signed contract once an agreement has been made

• Require that the contractor provide the city building permit for the job before work starts. Post the permit in the front window where it can be seen from the street.

Residents with questions about the permit process can call the Building Department at 815-724-4070. Questions also can be sent by email to permitapplication@joliet.gov.