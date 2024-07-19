Isle a la Cache in Romeoville hosts museum campus day for all ages

Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called Will County home at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. (Photo courtesy)

Learn local history at the Museum Campus Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

Drop in for a self-guided campus exploration. Visit the 18th century-era Traders Cabin or peek inside the Native American longhouse. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home. This free event is intended for all ages.

