First Secure Community Bank to hold free shred event on Saturday

The First Secure Bank Group's Joliet location at Essington and Caton Farm roads is seen on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Bob Okon)

First Secure Community Bank of Joliet has announced a free Shred Event scheduled for Saturday.

Customers and non-customers are welcome to bring up to five boxes of papers to be securely shredded at the free event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Secure Community Bank of Joliet , located at 2398 Essington Road, at the corner of Essington and Caton Farm road, according to a news release from the bank.

Now is the time to clear out those old documents and free up some file space.

First Secure Community Bank of Joliet is a locally owned, locally managed community bank. As an independent community bank, First Secure Community Bank places a strong emphasis on active community participation, according to the release.

“We focus on providing quality banking services that are responsive to local banking needs. Employees and officers are active in the local business, civic and philanthropic organizations,” according to the release.