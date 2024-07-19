Channahon driver killed in I-55 crash after striking bobtail truck

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

The driver of a pickup truck on Interstate 55 in Channahon has died after his vehicle struck a bobtail truck, which is a truck tractor without a trailer.

About 11:10 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash in the northbound lane of Interstate 55 at Illinois Route 6 in Channahon, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Troopers determined a pickup truck struck the bobtail truck, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Michael Thrasher, 36, of Channahon, who was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. Friday at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The northbound lanes of I-55 was closed at Bluff Road until 4:30 a.m. Friday, police said.