Red Cross in Joliet partners with city, church on meals for those impacted by storms

Rusty Railey, lead pastor of Victory City Church (right), hands meals to visitors on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the church parking lot in Joliet. The church partnered with Joliet city officials and American Red Cross to help residents who've been affected by the storms on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

A Joliet church has partnered with city officials and the American Red Cross to provide prepared meals to hundreds of residents who are without power and lost food because of Monday’s storms.

On late Thursday morning, dozens of volunteers handed out meals to numerous vehicles that made their way through the parking lot of Victory City Church, 1741 Essington Road, Joliet.

Rusty Railey, lead pastor of the church, said 600 families already received meals Wednesday evening.

Families were able to expect more meals at 6 p.m. Thursday at the church, according to city officials. Railey said there might be another round of meals distributed on Friday as well.

Volunteers at a food distribution event on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Victory City Church in Joliet. The church partnered with Joliet city officials and American Red Cross to help residents who've been affected by the storms on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

Railey said Victory City Church has a “great affinity to help out the community.”

“When people are suffering, we always try to help out and so does the city,” Railey said.

American Red Cross is providing the food meant for residents who are still without power and need food. In Joliet, 934 customers were affected by power outages and 92 remained without power as of 12:13 p.m. Thursday, according to ComEd’s power outage map.

“We know a lot of them got hit hard,” Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey said.

A tree limb lies on the roof of a house on Benedict Avenue in the Marycrest subdivision, the neighborhood that sustained the most damage in Joliet from the Monday night storm. July 16, 2024 (Bob Okon)

At Tuesday’s Joliet City Council meeting, Mayor Terry D’Arcy said the Northern Illinois Food Bank was contacted to help “replenish some of the foods that have been lost with loss of the power, freezers [and] refrigerators.”

“We know there’s still people out there that don’t have power,” D’Arcy said. “We want to help them replenish their food sources as fast as possible.”

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes moved through the Joliet area Monday night.

One EF-1 storm touched down in Minooka before moving through Shorewood and the west side of Joliet, with winds blowing up to 110 mph and stopping near the Des Plaines River.