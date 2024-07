Plainfield School District 202 has approved the hiring of Ashley Lamorte as principal at Wesmere Elementary School. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

Plainfield School District 202 has approved the hiring of Ashley Lamorte as principal at Wesmere Elementary School. The hiring was approved at the June 26 board meeting and Lamorte started work on July 1.

Lamorte most recently worked for six years as assistant principal at Maercker Intermediate School in Westmont. She has experience in social-emotional learning, collaboration and reading intervention, according to a press release from the district.