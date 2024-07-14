Downtown Joliet antique shop awaits city permit

Emily Brzyki, owner of Black Cat Curiosities, wants to open the store at 118 N. Ottawa St., in part of the Hotel Plaza building. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Joliet City Council this week will consider a special-use permit for an antique shop downtown.

Emily Brzyki, owner of Black Cat Curiosities, wants to open the store at 118 N. Ottawa St., according to a city staff memo for the council. The leased 420-square-foot space is part of the Hotel Plaza building.

Joliet requires a special-use permit for stores at which most of the merchandise is secondhand. The council will vote Tuesday.

Brzyki currently has items for sale at Internode Greenery and Home, a plant and home goods store located downtown.

“She has been selling antiques and vintage items for the last four years through online sales and through markets and niche events,” according to the staff memo.

The plan is to be open Tuesdays through Saturdays with flexible hours to accommodate downtown events, city staff said.