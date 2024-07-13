New Lenox Fire Protection District gets donation for residential lock boxes

The New Lenox Fire Protection District recently received a donation for the purchase of Knox Boxes for its residential Knox Box Loan/Purchase program. Pictured (L to R): James Brown, NLFD; Margaret Batkiewicz, Family Services Foundation of New Lenox Township; Jim Pitcairn, New Lenox Township; NLFD Fire Chief Adam Riegel; Marisa Tomich, NLFD (Photo provided by New Lenox Fire Protection District)

The New Lenox Fire Protection District recently received a donation for the purchase of Knox Boxes for its residential Knox Box Loan/Purchase program.

The Family Services Foundation of New Lenox Township donated $5,000 to the district, which helped to purchase 30 new lock boxes for residents. The residential Knox Box is a heavy, reinforced steel, high-security key safe designed for single-family homes. Only the fire district can access Knox Boxes without forcing entry into the residence.

“When an individual is injured or critically ill and unable to open the door, we may not be able to gain entry right away, which can delay our response. If we must force entry, it can make an already worrying situation even more stressful,” NLFPD Chief Adam Riegel said. “The Residential Knox Box program allows us to access the home quickly in an emergency, as well as re-lock the door when we leave, which can give a little peace of mind to the resident and their families.”

The residential Knox Box loaner program helps to reduce delays in assisting residents who meet qualifying conditions that would make them unable to open a locked door in an emergency. Residents who do not meet the requirements to borrow a Knox Box can purchase one through the district. The residential boxes range in cost from $230 to $385 each.

For additional information, contact info@nlfire.com or call 815-463-4500.