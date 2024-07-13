Fire damages Joliet home on Ohio Street

Joliet firefighters extinguish a fire at a house in the 400 block of Ohio Street on Friday afternoon. July 12, 2024 (Provided by Joliet Fire Department)

Paramedics treated a resident who came out of a smoky house on Ohio Street in Joliet on Friday.

The Joliet Fire Department went to the fire in the 400 block of Ohio Street at 3:30 p.m. and were on the scene for an hour and a half, according to a news release.

“One resident was able to get out of the building and was treated on the scene and released,” the release said.

Smoke was coming out of the roof of the two-story house when firefighters arrived within four minutes of getting the call, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Fire Sstations 1, 4, 5, and 6 were on the scene performing “water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions,” the release said.