Audiophil’s in Joliet hosts Matt Sandelin for Saturday performance

Audiophil’s Records, 76 N. Chicago St., Joliet. is hosting Joliet-based singer-songwriter Matt Sandelin on Saturday. Sandelin will perform at 1 p.m.

The event hosted by Audiophil’s and WCSF 88.7 FM’s Locally Sourced Music Show. The Locally Sourced Music Show is hosted by Will Snydersmith, airs noon on Thursdays at WCSF 88.7 FM and features music from local Chicagoland artists.

For more information, contact Snydersmith at 815-254-2591 or Willdoubles@gmail.com.

