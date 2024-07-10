Joliet Jewel could be sold in grocery merger

Albertson’s and Kroger - the parent companies of Jewel and Mariano’s respectively - plan to sell off 579 stores nationwide to New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Joliet — Joliet residents may soon see a change to their local grocery store options as Albertson’s and Kroger continue their plans for a merger.

The two brands – which are the parent companies of Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s, respectively – released details of their latest proposal to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday night, which was meant to reduce FTC concerns about a lack of competition in certain markets where the two chains are primary competitors.

The stores have reportedly proposed a plan to sell off 579 stores nationwide to New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers, which currently operates the chains Grand Union and Piggly Wiggly.

If approved by the FTC, the plan would see 35 northern Illinois stores, including four Jewel-Osco locations and 31 Mariano’s stores, sold off. The affected Jewel stores include the location at 1537 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet.

The sale of the stores has not yet been finalized, as it is dependent on the FTC approving the deal, which it previously voted down in February out of concerns that it would create a monopoly in certain markets, including the Chicago area, and drive up prices considerably for residents.