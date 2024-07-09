Will County police, fire crews search Des Plaines River at Brandon Road Bridge

Joliet police and fire crews were at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Rockdale, just outside Joliet, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Crews from several Joliet area police and fire departments were at the scene of the Brandon Road Lock and Dam along the Des Plaines River Tuesday afternoon.

The lock and dam is located just two miles southwest of Joliet near Rockdale.

There was a large presence of police cars and fire department emergency vehicles, from Rockdale Police Department, Rockdale Fire Protection District, Will County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police.

“There is a car in the river and we’re trying to locate it and get it up out of the water,” said Rockdale Deputy Police Chief Robert Baikie.

He said he had no idea if there is a body in the river and the water is too murky to know what type of vehicle is in the river.

“The visibility is next to zero,” Baikie said.

Will County Sheriff Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said the department is assisting the authorities regarding a vehicle that went off the Brandon Road Bridge.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.