Joliet police search for missing man

By Jessie Molloy
Police in Joliet and Chicago are requesting assistance locating missing person Warren Beard, who was last seen in Joliet on July 2.

Joliet — Joliet Police have issued a call for public assistance in the search for a missing man.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, 53-year-old Warren Beard was reported missing to Chicago Police on July 6, 2024, but was last seen July 2 in the 400 block of North Broadway Street in Joliet.

Beard is described as a 6-foot-tall Black man, weighing 200 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He has tattoos on both his arms and his back.

He may be driving a black Honda HRV with Illinois license plate DY20511.

Anyone with information regarding Beard or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Chicago Police Area 2 division at 312-747-8274.