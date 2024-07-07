Joliet police search for missing man

Police in Joliet and Chicago are requesting assistance finding Warren Beard, who was last seen July 2 in Joliet and reported missing July 6, 2024. (Provided by Joliet Police Department)

Joliet — Joliet Police have issued a call for public assistance in the search for a missing man.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, 53-year-old Warren Beard was reported missing to Chicago Police on July 6, 2024, but was last seen July 2 in the 400 block of North Broadway Street in Joliet.

Beard is described as a 6-foot-tall Black man, weighing 200 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He has tattoos on both his arms and his back.

He may be driving a black Honda HRV with Illinois license plate DY20511.

Anyone with information regarding Beard or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Chicago Police Area 2 division at 312-747-8274.