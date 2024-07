A man was killed after he was struck by a Metra train in New Lenox.

At 7:50 a.m. Monday, Joshua Doss, 45, of New Lenox, was pronounced dead after he was struck by a northbound Metra train about a quarter mile south of Joliet Highway in New Lenox, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Doss’ death is under investigation by the Metra Police Department.