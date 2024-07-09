Joliet West High School names 2024 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega

Joliet West High School has announced that Casey Tyrell and Shradha Verma have been named 2024 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega. (Photo provided by Joliet West High School)

Joliet West High School has announced that Casey Tyrell and Shradha Verma have been named 2024 Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega.

Sponsored by the yearbook, the annual Mr. and Ms. Alpha Omega contest is a longstanding Joliet Township High School tradition that recognizes the best all-around senior boy and girl at Joliet West. Each winner receives a $500 scholarship and speaks at the graduation ceremony. Winners are selected by school administrators from a pool of seniors with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above.

Tyrell was a member of Joliet West varsity golf and varsity baseball teams and was the Joliet West mascot for four years. He was a student ambassador and was inducted into the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. He has been accepted into the honors program at Indiana University South Bend, where he will major in marketing.

Verma was a member of the varsity tennis team and captain of the varsity badminton team. She was a member of the Illinois and Eastern Iowa Key Club District board and was president of the Joliet West Key Club, co-president of the Health Medicine and Human Science Academy Roundtable and vice president of the National Honor Society.

She was in the Spanish Honor Society, Science Honor Society Mu Alpha Theta and Rho Kappa. She will attend Northwestern University to major in biomedical engineering and minor in Spanish.