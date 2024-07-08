Joliet man arrested at White Castle for heroin a suspect in retail thefts

A Joliet man was arrested at White Castle on Jefferson Street after he allegedly admitted to injecting heroin and officers saw him in possession of suspected heroin, syringes and a glass pipe, police said.

Nathan Kilburn, 36, was also identified by police as the suspect of a retail theft at Jewel-Osco, 1401 W. Jefferson. St., as well as the suspect of a vehicle burglary who stole cash and credit cards.

At 2:23 a.m. on Friday, officers responded with paramedics to White Castle, 1803 W. Jefferson St., for a report of a man possibly overdosing on heroin in the bathroom, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers found Kilburn in the bathroom of the restaurant with “suspected heroin, syringes, and a glass pipe used for smoking heroin,” English said.

“Kilburn indicated to paramedics that he had injected heroin,” English said.

Officers took Kilburn into custody and searched his backpack, where they found multiple credit cards with different names on them, English said.

Officers were later able to identify Kilburn as the suspect of a Dec. 22, 2023 retail theft at Jewel-Osco on West Jefferson Street, English said.

Kilburn was accused of stealing batteries and brandishing a knife at an employee who attempted to confront him, English said.

Kilburn was also identified as the suspect of a June 12 burglary in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street, English said.

“It was determined that an unknown suspect had unlawfully entered a Jeep Renegade and stole a purse and wallet containing cash and credit cards,” English said.

Kilburn was found with one of those credit cards at White Castle, English said.