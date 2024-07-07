Joliet Junior College, Toyal America in Lockport get fed funding for STEM research

U. S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, has announced a new round of federal funding that she has secured for Joliet, Lockport and Naperville in the 14th Congressional District. As a member of the appropriations committee, Underwood has prioritized securing federal resources for northern Illinois.

The following funds will support programs in the 14th District with federal resources:

Toyal America Inc., Lockport – $300,000

Toyal America Inc. will receive funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains to install a gas preheater and nozzle for an atomizer, helping lower energy bills and improve operations.

The Acheminall Corp., Naperville – $300,000

The Acheminall Corp. will receive funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to fund the research project “Discovery and Development of Novel Schistosomicidal Agents.”

Joliet Junior College, Joliet – $93,330

JJC will receive funding from the National Science Foundation to fund the research project “Collaborative Research: A Faculty Development Approach to Transforming Undergraduate Physics Education by Integrating Computation.”