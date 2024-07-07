Crest Hill Road road construction program begins Monday

The city of Crest Hill said local traffic will have access to the work zones during each workday of the upcoming summer road work, but street parking will not be allowed during the construction in the impacted areas.

Crest Hill — The city of Crest Hill will begin its annual street improvement program Monday, affecting local traffic.

Streets affected by the work will include:

• Borio Drive from Essex Court to Renwick Road and from Randich to Division Street.

• Catalpa Court.

• Balsum Lane from Borio Lane to Laurel Oak Drive.

• Waterford Drive from Gaylord to West End.

• Watertower Place from Gaylord to Waterford Drive.

• Jasmine Drive from Waterford Drive to Juricic Drive.

• Ingalls Avenue from Cedarwood Drive to Joliet Junction Trail.

• Elizabeth Court.

According to a city announcement, local traffic will have access to the work zones during each workday, but street parking will not be allowed during construction in the affected areas.

Contractor teams will post “no parking” signs 24 hours before work starts in each zone.

The city noted that refuse, recycling and mail services should not be affected by the construction.

Residents with questions about any of the construction should email Crest Hill City Engineer Ronald Wiederman at rwiederman@cityofcresthill.com.