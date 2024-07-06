Shorewood reconstruction, water main replacement project begins in mid-July

The Shorewood Village Board recently approved the Earl Road – Geneva Street reconstruction and water main replacement project, according to a news release from the village of Shorewood.

The board also recently approved a $4.3 million contract with D Construction for the project, according to the release.

Last year, the Will County American Rescue Plan Act Grant also awarded Shorewood $500,000 for the water main portion of the project.

Work on the weather-dependent project will begin in mid-July, “with an aggressive substantial completion by December,” according to the release.

The project includes “pavement reconstruction, new curbs, replacement of 3,300 feet of 12-inch water main, new street lighting, [a] mixed-use pedestrian path and other related work,” according to the release.

Earl Road and Geneva Street are located in the Shorewood Industrial Park near the center of the village and will undergo road improvements and a water main replacement.

Both the “substandard pavement and the aging ductile iron water main – originally constructed in the early 1970s – are in poor condition, according to the release.

For information, call the Shorewood Public Works Department at 815-553-2321.