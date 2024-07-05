Stop by Will County forest preserves for food truck days

Hammel Woods forest preserve – Route 59 Access, in Shorewood, will host a food truck event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 12. (Photo courtesy of the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of July 8. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Fishing for Trash: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 9 to July 14, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Pick up litter and debris to earn treats and help wildlife. Check in at the Tackle Box bait shop for buckets and grabbers, and earn a treat for your efforts. Free, all ages.

Nature Play Day After Hours – Busy Beehive: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, Plum Creek Nature Center Crete, Township. Beehives will be the focus during this month’s nature-themed program for 3- to 5-year-olds. Register by July 7. Free, ages 3 to 5.

Put down your phone for Unplug Illinois Day on July 13 and head to the beautiful Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen for some fun field games. Each registered participant will receive a free hot dog, beverage and side from Lil’ Deb’s food truck. (Forest Preserve District of Will)

Discovery Isle – River Critters: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Learn about the creatures and plants that live in wetland habitats. There will be an optional dip-netting activity during this drop-in program. Free, all ages.

BYOB Bingo: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, Prairie Bluff Preserve, Crest Hill. Socialize while playing bingo outdoors. Bring your own beer or wine for a little extra fun as you compete for prizes. Feel free to bring dinner or snacks to enjoy while you play. Free, ages 21 and older.

Birding on the Fly: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Isle a la Cache Museum. This introductory indoor birding class can help you pick up tips to identify the birds that pass you by. Free, ages 16 and older.

Fun & Food Trucks: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, Hammel Woods – Route 59 access, Shorewood. Enjoy the second of this summer’s three food truck events. The event will include live music, outdoor lawn games, a bounce house for kids and food from Smokin’ Z BBQ and Tacos Maui. The Dock will serve adult beverages. Fun & Food Trucks is supported by Old National Bank. Crumbl mini cookies will be given to the first 500 visitors thanks to the sponsorship, and Crumbl will be on-site selling cookies.

The landscape at the Prairie Bluff Forest Preserve in Crest Hill. (Felix Sarver)

Field Day Unplugged: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen. Play in the woods for Unplug Illinois Day, a statewide initiative that encourages people to unplug from their electronic devices and plug into play, creativity, friendship, adventure and family. The program will feature minute-to-win-it challenges and field games including three-legged race, bucket toss, shoe kick, cookie challenge, giant Jenga and more. Each registered participant will receive a free hot dog, beverage and side from Lil’ Deb’s food truck and will be entered into raffles for prizes. Free, all ages. Register by July 12.

Take It Outside Challenge Meetup: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Sugar Creek Administration Center, Joliet. Join fellow challenge participants to get to know each other and complete some missions together. Staff will be on hand to answer questions. Free, all ages.