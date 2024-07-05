Plainfield man issued citation over alleged rifle scare, police say

A picture of the paintball gun recovered by the Plainfield Police Department on Friday, July 5, 2024. Kurt Skinner, 33, of Plainfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct after he was seen by witnesses walking down a street with the rifle, police said. (Photo provided by Plainfield Police Department)

A Plainfield man has been issued a village citation for disorderly conduct after he was allegedly caught with a weapon that resembled an AR-15 rifle but was actually a paintball gun, police said.

The incident drew a response at about noon on Friday from the Plainfield Police Department, the Will County Sheriff’s Office and the Forest Preserve District of Will County Police Department.

Officers from those police agencies responded to a report of a man with a firearm at Feeney Drive and Lily Cache Road in Plainfield, according to a statement from Plainfield police Cmdr. Anthony Novak.

Witnesses reported seeing a man walking down a street and holding a rifle.

A short time later, officers found Kurt Skinner, 33, of Plainfield, at Illinois Route 30 and Frontage Road, near the BP Amoco gas station, Novak said. Skinner was holding what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle and took him into custody, Novak said.

The weapon turned out to be a paintball gun, Novak said.

Skinner was issued a Plainfield village ordinance citation for disorderly conduct, Novak said. He was then released from custody.

The penalty for disorderly conduct is a fine of up to $250 for the first offense, not including court costs, according to the village’s municipal code. A second offense or more carries a fine of $500.