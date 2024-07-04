Wishstock to benefit Will County children with life-threatening illnesses

Bread from Milano Baking flies through the air Sunday as children eagerly try to catch it at the annual Wish Upon a Star Foundation Easter Parade in downtown Joliet. Wish Upon a Star will hold. its first Wishstock Sunday at St. Joseph Park in Joliet. Wish Upon a Star fulfills wishes for children ages 2 through 18. (Larry W)

Head out to the inaugural Wishstock on Sunday in Joliet and help a Will County child with a life-threatening illness.

The 40-year-old Will County-based nonprofit Wish Upon a Star Foundation will host Wishstock from noon to 10 p.m. at St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St.

“Come out and have fun, enjoy the day,” said Bob Bato, president of Wish Upon a Star. “It’s going to be a nice day from what I see so far.”

The fundraiser will include live music from four bands, food and beer for purchase, raffle baskets, 50/50 raffles and Wishstock T-shirts for sale, Bato said. Admission is free.

Wish Upon a Star fulfills wishes for children ages 2 through 18, Bato said. Past wishes fulfilled include building swimming pools for therapy, obtaining therapy dogs and sending families to Give Kids the World in Florida, Bato said.

Give Kids the World Village is an 89-acre nonprofit resort in central Florida where children with critical illnesses and their families can enjoy weeklong vacations at no cost, according to the Give Kids the World website.

Bato said the following bands will perform: Bill Strahanoski Polka (noon to 4 p.m.), Simply Elton (2 to 4 p.m.), It Don’t Matter to Me (4 to 6 p.m.) and the headliner, Arra (7 to 10 p.m.).

“Cemeno’s and Annabell’s pork chops will be selling their food,” Bato said. “And A Jill of all Treats will sell little cake pops. I think they’re going to put the ‘Wish’ logo on the cake pops, actually.”

Bato said he hopes the inaugural Wishstock raises at least $10,000, adding that the wishes that Wish Upon a Star fulfills are very important.

“This might be the last time some of these families might be together if, unfortunately, their child doesn’t make it through treatment.” Bato said. “We just want to give them one last great thing to remember.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Wishstock 2024

WHEN: noon to 10 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet

ETC.: Live music, food and beer for sale, raffle baskets, 50/50 raffles, Wish Upon a Star T-shirts for sale. Benefits Will County children with life-threatening illnesses.

INFORMATION: Call 815-744-9175, email info@wishchild.com or visit wishchild.com.