Plainfield School District 202 students earn Illinois Seal of Biliteracy

The state of Illinois Seal of Biliteracy has been awarded to 42 Plainfield School District 202 students for demonstrating high proficiency in English and in reading, writing, listening and speaking another language.

Local school districts give the state Seal of Biliteracy to encourage students to pursue biliteracy and honor students’ mastery of two or more languages. To earn this distinction, students must pass a foreign language Advanced Placement exam with a score of 3 or higher.

The 2024 District 202 recipients of the Seal of Biliteracy are:

Plainfield Central

Rebecca Cameron, American Sign Language

Allen Navarrete, Spanish

Orlando Ortega, Spanish

Jasmine Shaw, Spanish

Anthony Tamayo, Spanish

Alexandra Valadez, Spanish

Plainfield South

Olivia Dziarek, Polish

Emely Guardado, Spanish

Farooq Hamza, Spanish

Anel Herrera, Spanish

Grace Kaizer, French

Julia Rozalowski, Polish

Jade Tirado, Spanish

Plainfield North

Arpita Acharya, Spanish

Anna Aler, Spanish

Joshua Contreras, Spanish

Adam Czernik, Polish

Angela Espinosa, Spanish

Alexa Hogate, American Sign Language

Teagan Kiger, American Sign Language

Aliyah Mesich, American Sign Language

Kelechi Oji, Spanish

Mahitha Pamulapati, Spanish

Alexander Petrov, Spanish

Mila Skibinski, Russian

Marissa Steben, American Sign Language

Martha Viramontes, Spanish

Kimberly Werynski, Spanish

Giana Winge, Spanish

Plainfield East