State gives NorthPoint access to Route 53 in Joliet

An aerial view of a warehouse distribution center built by the NorthPoint group near the intersection of Noel Road and Illinois Route 53 in Elwood. (Scott Anderson)

The state has approved temporary access to Route 53 for at least one NorthPoint Development warehouse in Joliet.

The Illinois Department of Transportation decision so far applies to only one of three warehouses built by the developer that had pledged to keep trucks off of Route 53 with a “closed-loop” road network that it says is being foiled by rival CenterPoint Properties.

But two state legislators, who objected to NorthPoint access to the state highway, issued statements against the IDOT decision.

“For years, residents across the district have strongly been against this project due to environmental and health concerns as well as the significant increased traffic that would come to an area that has already been burdened with increased trucking over the years,” state Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, said.

Ventura and state Rep. Larry Walsh, D-Elwood, wrote letters to IDOT opposing the NorthPoint access.

Walsh in a statement issued Wednesday emphasized the conditions and limitations placed on NorthPoint in the IDOT decision.

“I do not believe the restrictions go far enough, but they do represent the best case scenario for maintaining safety while the developers work to restore their access to Millsdale Road,” Walsh said.

NorthPoint plans to use Millsdale Road to get into the CenterPoint Intermodal Center road network, providing access to the intermodal yards in Joliet and Elwood and to Interstates 55 and 80.

CenterPoint Properties, however, has objected to the plan and won a temporary restraining order in Will County Circuit Court to keep NorthPoint from using the Millsdale access. NorthPoint in turn has filed a federal lawsuit seeking a court order allowing access on Millsdale.

The conditions in the IDOT require modifications on Route 53 before tenant FNS can use the state highway for a 320,000-square-foot warehouse built by NorthPoint.

The IDOT decision requires NorthPoint to apply again for permits to allow other warehouse users onto Route 53 and sets conditions that would have to be met.

“While this is not the preferred outcome,” Walsh said in his statement, “I am optimistic that the requirements the state has placed on this temporary access are comprehensive enough that there will be no other choice for the developers but to proceed in a productive and positive manner. "

Ventura said she planned to meet with IDOT representatives to discuss the decision.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.