Lanes on I-80 in Will County remain closed through July 4 holiday

A signs alerts drivers of construction on westbound Interstate 80 in Joliet in March. (Gary Middendorf)

The Illinois Department of Transportation will reopen lanes closed for construction where possible to minimize the impact on traffic for the Fourth of July holiday.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m.Sunday, IDOT said in a news release.

However, many lane closures will remain in place including numerous locations in Will County.

Many sections of Intrerstate 80 in Will County are under construction. (Gary Middendorf)

Interstate 80 closures that stay in place are:

• Ramps at westbound I-80 at Richards Street in Joliet

• Shoulder closures on I-80 at Wheeler Avenue in Joliet

• Shoulder closures on I-80 between River Road in Shorewood and Ridge Road in Minooka

• I-80 shoulder closures between River Road in Shorewood and Houbolt Road in Joliet, between Houboly and Joliet Junction Trail, and between Rowell Avenue in Joliet and Gougar Road in New Lenox

Other Will County closures that will remain in place are:

• River Road over I-80 in Shorewood

• Lane reductions on Briggs Street over I-80 in Joliet

• Shoulder closures at Interstate 55 and Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) in Shorewood and Joliet

• Illinois 59 at Seil Road in Shorewood

• Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet

• Northwest Frontage Road between Jefferson Street (U.S. 52) and Black Road in Shorewood

• Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale

• Illinois 113 west of West River Road south of Wilmington

• Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon

• Old Chicgo Road over Forked Creek in Wesley Township