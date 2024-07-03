Joliet Park District: View Fourth of July fireworks from Memorial Stadium or golf course

People eager to view the Fourth of July fireworks on Thursday at Joliet Memorial Stadium are encouraged to either watch the show from the stadium or the nearby golf course.

However, Joliet Park District Executive Director Brad Staab said the park district does not recommend camping along Jefferson Street. But Staab said some people do go out on the golf course to watch the show.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said their department recognizes that it has been a long tradition that people view the fireworks from along Jefferson Street.

“Those who watch from along Jefferson Street are reminded to be mindful of private property and to remember that numerous businesses along the Jefferson Street corridor will be open for business during this time,” English said.

He said people are encouraged to seek permission to view the fireworks from private property.

Traffic congestion and heavy pedestrian traffic is expected for the 2900-3000 block of West Jefferson Street before and after the fireworks display, English sauid.

The gates for the fireworks show at the stadium will open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks will begin about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Parking will be available in the west parking lot at the Inwood Sports Complex, 3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, Staab said. Parking will also be available to the east of the stadium, English said.

Handicap parking will be available immediately north of the stadium, English said.

The parking lots at the soccer field and Joliet Township Animal Control will be closed for safety, according to Joliet city officials. While blankets are welcome at the stadium, lawn chairs and coolers are not.

Officers with the Joliet Police Department will provide security and traffic control.

Police are also providing the same service for the fireworks show on Wednesday at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 162 N. Bluff St., Joliet.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Parking will be available at the Bicentennial Park. The Ottawa Street parking deck is also available across the Des Plaines River.