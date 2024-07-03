July 03, 2024
Boys volleyball: Joliet West looking for middle school teams for tournament

By Rob Oesterle
Joliet West boys volleyball coach Tara Litwicki is looking for middle school teams to play in a tournament at Joliet West in September.

“With boys volleyball not being a part of IESA [Illinois Elementary School Association] just yet, I wanted to put together a tournament at Joliet West to give eighth-grade boys the opportunity to experience tournament play in a high school gym,” Litwicki said.

“Ideally, I would like to get at least eight teams.”

Anyone interested in being a part of the tournament can contact coach Litwicki at tlitwicki@jths.org.

Joliet West boys volleyball coach Tara Litwicki. (Gary Middendorf)