Will County Fourth of July fireworks and festivities

As Independence Day approaches, towns across the region gear up for fireworks displays and community celebrations. From food trucks and live music to family-friendly festivities, here is a roundup of places to enjoy the Fourth of July across Will and Grundy counties:

Fourth of July celebration: The Village of Bolingbrook and Bolingbrook Golf Club will hold Bolingbrook’s Annual Fourth of July Celebration from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive. Access to the club’s grounds and parking begins at 3 p.m., as well as a performance by DJ Tim from Ready, Set, Dance Entertainment. From 5:30 to 7 p.m., there will be a performance by Fallen Idol. From 7:30 to 9 p.m., there will be a performance by ‘Stache! Fireworks will start at dusk. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site. Grills, pets and personal fireworks are not allowed.

Attendees can reserve a VIP viewing area and parking online, as well as utilize a shuttle service that begins at 6 p.m. at Plainfield East High School, 12001 Naperville Road, Plainfield. Remote viewing parking will be available at Eichelberger Elementary School, 12450 Essington Road, Plainfield, and John F. Kennedy Middle School, 12350 Essington Road, Plainfield. Tickets for the event cost $100. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/443382408610006/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D.

A Joliet Fourth of July tradition is gathering at Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St., for the annual fireworks display. (Lathan Goumas)

Fourth of July Fireworks: At 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, the City of Joliet will host a fireworks display at the Joliet Park District Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St. The stadium will open for viewing at 7 p.m., and fireworks are set to begin at 9:30 p.m. Alcohol and grilling are not allowed. Blankets are welcome in the stadium, but lawn chairs and coolers are not. For more information, visit jolietpark.org/calendar/events/4th-of-july-fireworks.

Summer Fireworks Show/Independence Day Celebration: From 8:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, Lockport will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show at Dellwood Park, located at Illinois Route 171 and Woods Drive. Fireworks are set to begin at dusk. For more information, visit cityoflockport.net/Calendar.aspx?EID=896.

Plainfield Park District and the Village of Plainfield will partner to host Plainfield’s fireworks show set to begin at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Gregory B. Bott Community Park. (Lathan Goumas)

Independence Day Celebration: Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 4, the Village of New Lenox will host an Independence Day Celebration in the Village Commons located at 145-199 Veterans Parkway. Midlife Crisis will perform from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the Joliet American Legion Band. The fireworks show will begin at dusk, or approximately 9:15 p.m. A portion of Veterans Parkway will be closed for the event. Parking will be available at New Lenox Public Library, Old Plank Trail Community Bank and the Route 30 Metra station, 300 N. Church St., New Lenox. A shuttle to the Village Commons will be provided starting at 5:45 p.m. Drew’s Dogs, Tacos Maui and The Happy Lobster food trucks will be on-site for the event. The New Lenox Community Park District will have food and nonalcoholic beverages available for purchase. Smoking and pets are not permitted. For more information, visit newlenox.net/pview.aspx?id=51328.

Food Truck Festival and Fireworks: Plainfield Park District and the Village of Plainfield will partner to host Plainfield’s fireworks show set to begin at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Gregory B. Bott Community Park, 24550 W. Renwick Road in Plainfield. The Plainfield Food Truck Festival will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the park’s parking lot. There will be more than 15 of the area’s best food trucks, a beer garden and live DJ music. Renwick Road between River Road and Weathervane Way will be closed, Bott Park’s baseball fields will close at 10 a.m. and its playground and bike/walking path will close at 8:30 p.m. Attendees are recommended to view and/or park at Plainfield Central High School, St. Mary Immaculate Parish or Bott Park’s south soccer fields. No alcohol is permitted. For more information, visit plfdparks.org/event/food-truck-festival-fireworks-2024/.

Hundreds of spectators watch fireworks explode over Joliet during a previous Independence Day celebration at Memorial Stadium in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

July 3 Fireworks: The Village of Romeoville will host three fireworks shows at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at three separate locations. The locations are Volunteer Park, 1100 Murphy Drive; Lukancic Middle School, 725 Normantown Road; and Discovery Park, 300 S. Highpoint Drive. The parking lots at these locations will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Choreographed music will be available on Star 96.7 FM Radio. For more information, visit romeoville.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2812&no_redirect=true.

Fireworks Extravaganza: The City of Morris and Grundy Bank will hold a free fireworks show at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 N. Illinois Route 47, Morris. For more information, visit morrisil.org/events/fireworks-extravaganza-3/.