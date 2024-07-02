Pony League Baseball: Crest Hill Sports Huddle scores 10-0 shutout for league title

Crest Hill Sports Huddle won the DuPage River Pony League title. The team is pictured here with its championship trophies. (Provided by DuPage River Pony League)

At Crest Hill’s Marshall Field on Sunday, Crest Hill Sports Huddle defeated St. Joes’ Frakas Funeral Home 10-0 for the DuPage River Pony League title.

Crest Hill starting pitcher Nate Tunt struck out the side in the top of the first inning . In the bottom of the first inning, Tunt led off with a walk off St. Joe’s starting pitcher Vinnie Dresden, stole second and scored the first run of the game on a double by John Studer. Justin Wonsowski followed with a walk, and Logan Tunt and Orlando Rosado followed with singles to put Crest Hill ahead 3-0. Crest Hill scored two more runs on two errors.

Nate Tunt struck out the side again in the second. Crest Hill added another run in the bottom of the third when Logan Tunt singled, advanced to third on two wild pitches and scored on a throwing error to put Crest Hill ahead 6-0.

Nate Tunt struck out the first seven batters he faced. In the top of the fourth, Marlon Brown led off with a single for St. Joe’s, their first and only hit of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Crest Hill added four more runs on a walk to Brayden Schmitt, a bunt single by Ryan Wonsowski, Bennett Norman and Justin Wonsowski following with walks, and Orlando Rosado adding an infield hit.

Nate Tunt struck out all three batters in the fifth inning to clinch the victory for Crest Hill. Tunt finished with 13 strikeouts, one hit allowed and one base on balls.

Tournament MVP Mohammed Jaber went 6 for 7 in his three games.

In the third-place game, Troy Cherry Hill Photography defeated Channahon Von Holton Eye Care 13-3.

Crest Hill Sports Huddle was the regular-season champion with a record of 29-1. St. Joe’s gave Crest Hill its only loss of the season, defeating them 2-0 in a game Vinny Dresden shut out Crest Hill.

After 45 seasons at Crest Hill, manager Joe Marshall is retiring. There will be a retirement ceremony Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Marshall Field for Joe and his wife, Donna.