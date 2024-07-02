Joliet Plan Commission to hear proposal for Cherry Hill Business Park expansion

A Northern Builders construction project for an Agile Cold Storage facility in Joliet is seen in this photo. The developer wants to add another 97 acres to its Cherry Hill Business Park for future warehouses. (Felix Sarver)

A Northern Builders plan to expand its Cherry Hill Business Park is headed to the Joliet Plan Commission this month.

The proposal faced no opposition when reviewed by a City Council committee last week.

“It’s a perfect industrial setting,” Kenneth Nyenhuis, senior vice president of development, told the council’s Land Use and Economic Development Committee when it met Wednesday.

The 97-acre site at Cherry Hill and Spencer roads is bordered by industrial property, farm land and forest preserve. It is adjacent to the Cherry Hill Business Park.

The site already is zoned for industrial use.

Northern Builders is seeking city approval for a subdivision of the site into three lots for an 802,440-square-foot warehouse and another warehouse yet to be determined in size.

The matter was brought to the council committee for review under a new process in which some land development projects will be considered by the committee first before going to the Plan Commission or Zoning Board of Appeals for a recommendation. The full City Council will have the final vote.

City Planning Director James Torri said Northern Builders’ subdivision plan is scheduled go to the Plan Commission at its July 18 meeting and to the City Council for a vote Aug. 6.

“Fortunately, this project does not abut any homeowners,” council member Pat Mudron said at the committee meeting. “It’s in perfect keeping with its surrounding and intended use.”