Plainfield Fest delivered 3 days of summer festival fun

Jennifer Hylas, of plainfield rides down the slide with her son Xander Lowe, 8-years-old, at Plainfield Fest on Saturday June 29, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Quite a few people walked around Plainfield Fest on Saturday red-faced from the heat – but fudge from Chocolate Moonshine Co. withstood the high temperatures.

Ray Saudargas of Lemont, who worked the booth Saturday, said “Mango Habanero” was the popular flavor that day. All Chocolate Moonshine Co. fudge stays firm up to 110 degrees, he added.

“It handles the heat better than humans.”

Ray Saudargas of Lemont, is seen working the Chocolate Moonshine Co. fudge booth at Plainfield Fest onSaturday, June 29, 2024. Saudargas said “Mango Habanero” was the popular flavor Saturday. (Denise Unland)

Plainfield Fest took place Friday through Sunday and included a carnival, live music, kids activities, craft show, business vendors, and food and other refreshments.

Paige DePaola of Shorewood said the festival’s main attractions for her two children were the petting zoo and the carnival.

“She was excited to ride a roller coaster,” De Paola said of her daughter Jessie, age 2.

A group of teens ride the Cliff Hanger at Plainfield Fest on Saturday June 29, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Tracie Brown of Chicago said she came out “just to eat and enjoy the fest,” and really wanted to try the ribs.

Shannon Lesinski of Wood Dale, owner of Rockin’ Crystals LLC, participating in Plainfield Fest for the first time, said she was happy about the steady interest at her booth and was surprised so many people came out in the heat.

“Crystals have become a bigger thing,” Lesinksi said. “People want to learn more about their healing properties.”

Lesinski said she uses crystals to teach compassion to children. She held up an ordinary looking rock and turned it over to show the glittering stones on its underside.

“Beauty is not on the outside,” Lesinski said. “A person’s beauty is inside them.”

Kids play at the splash pad at the Villge Green Park during Plainfield Fest on Saturday June 29, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Gearge Eggart of GreenGrids solar energy company chatted to festival-goers about the benefits of solar energy.

“You can save money,” Eggert said. “And it’s good for the environment.”

Sandy Knauer and her daughter Jessica Haggard, both of Sandy’s Crafts in Wilmington, displayed a variety of products. Knauer designed their coffee mugs, coasters, water bottles, tote bags and golf towels with sublimation ink. Haggard designed their cards with a Cricut Joy cutting machine.

Knauer and Haggard called their venture a hobby – but a serious hobby. Knauer said they’ve participated in craft shows for five years.

“It keeps my mind sharp,” Knauer said.

Jessica Haggard of Sandy’s Crafts in Wilmington, displayed a wide variety of products at Plainfield Fest on Saturday, June 29, 2024 that Haggard and her mother, Sandy Knauer, designed. (Denise Unland)

Three Plainfield High School Class of 1974 alumni hung out together at Plainfield Fest: Rosa Vela of Channahon, Debbie Jeffers of Shorewood and Terry Dawson of Shorewood.

Dawson pointed out where Welco Gas Port once stood and that he “grew up down the street.” Jeffers said it’s important to support their hometown.

“Most of the people we don’t know anymore,” Jeffers said. “But we never miss it.”