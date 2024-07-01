Joliet parrot becomes local celebrity at Walt’s Ice Cream

Petey, a parrot that belongs to Larry and Traci Jungles of Joliet, loves the whipped cream at Walt's Ice Cream in Joliet on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Denise Unland)

A small crowd gathered around a frequent customer to Walt’s Ice Cream in Joliet on a recent Wednesday night and took a photo of him eating.

The customer is a parrot named Petey and he belongs to Larry and Traci Jungles of Joliet. The couple said Petey cries for Walt’s Ice Cream at least twice a week.

“He likes the whipped cream,” Traci Jungles said.

On Wednesday night, Larry Jungles and Traci Jungles’ daughters Lillian. Jungles, 18; and Abigail Jungles, 16, joined them at a picnic table while onlookers asked questions.

“He’s a local celebrity,” Traci Jungles said.

Petey, a parrot that belongs to Larry and Traci Jungles of Joliet, poses for the camera with the couple's daughters (from left) Abigail Jungles, 15; and Lillian Jungles, 18, while enjoying ice cream at Walt's Ice Cream in Joliet on Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (Denise Unland)

And lest anyone think Petey might fly away or do anything unsanitary, the Jungles had Petey on a leash and Petey was wearing a diaper.

“It’s a flight suit,” Larry Jungles corrected. “If you say the ‘D’ word around him, he gets really weird.”

Larry Jungles admitted they got Petey hooked on his ice cream habit.

“We brought him along for a ride once to get out of the house and he wanted to eat what we were eating,” Larry Jungles said.

Both Larry Jungles and Traci Jungles had parrots growing up and they’ve had parrots together. Petey, who is nearly a year old, loves family life.

“He gets along really well with our two Chihuahuas,” Traci Jungles said.

Traci Jungles said Petey says three phrases: “What are you doing?” “Hi, Petey,” and “You be good boy.”

“He laughs at you and gives kisses, too,” Larry Jungles said.

Petey, a parrot that belongs to Larry and Traci Jungles of Joliet, poses for the camera at Walt's Ice Cream in Joliet on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, while Larry Jungles (left) and Larry Jungles' daughter Lillian Jungles, 18, watch his antics. (Denise Unland)

But ice cream – and corn chips – are occasional treats. Larry Jungles said Petey’s diet mainstay is a “very good feed” and Traci Jungles said Petey eats pellets and vegetables every single day.

Larry Jungles said they’ve taken Petey to other venues that serves ice – but Petey turns his beak up at those.

“He prefers Walt’s,” Larry Jungles said.